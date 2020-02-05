Frozen’s Chad Burris Will Join Cast of Broadway’s Mean Girls

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Frozen’s Chad Burris Will Join Cast of Broadway’s Mean Girls
By Andrew Gans
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Mean Girls
 
The Tina Fey musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.
Chad Burris
Chad Burris c/o Disney Theatrical

Chad Burris, who currently makes his Broadway debut as Olaf in the Disney musical Frozen, will join the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls beginning March 10 at the August Wilson Theatre.

The actor, who was also seen in the national tour of The Book of Mormon, will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard. Henson, who was Tony-nominated for his performance, will end his run March 8.

READ: A Movie Adaptation of the Mean Girls Musical Is in the Works

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Cameron Dallas as Aaron Samuels, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

Inside the Mean Girls Costumes

Inside the Mean Girls Costumes

29 PHOTOS
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Designer Gregg Barnes says that Janis' jackets "sum up angst and art and politics and not fitting in, but having a very particular style." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
This jacket was originally used in another Barnes-designed show but got cut. A year and a half later, he saw it and thought, "Oh my gosh, this should be Janis." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
The eye motif is found all over the jacket. Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
The back of Janis' jacket is meant to look as if Janice has drawn these paintings herself. In fact, they were done by Jeff Fender, a Broadway legend known for his fabric painting. Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
"I gave the jacket to Jeff and we talked about the character and I didn't over-explain what I want, he then basically came up with the stuff that's on the jacket," said Barnes. "There's the slogans, so it's a little bit political, it honors heart." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Frida Khalo on Janice's jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Feminine message on Janice's jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Eye motif on Janice's jean jacket Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis, and Jeff Fender actually collaborated on the jackets. "She would say, 'Oh I love this,' and then we could put more patches and make it unique to her." Marc J. Franklin
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Costume_Feature_2019_HR
Painting on Janice's jean jacket Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Mean Girls souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!