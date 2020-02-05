Frozen’s Chad Burris Will Join Cast of Broadway’s Mean Girls

The Tina Fey musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.

Chad Burris, who currently makes his Broadway debut as Olaf in the Disney musical Frozen, will join the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls beginning March 10 at the August Wilson Theatre.

The actor, who was also seen in the national tour of The Book of Mormon, will succeed Grey Henson in the role of Damian Hubbard. Henson, who was Tony-nominated for his performance, will end his run March 8.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron (taking her final bow February 22), Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Cameron Dallas as Aaron Samuels, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

