Frozen’s Patti Murin Among Top Fundraisers for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Broadway Run

Tony-nominated producer Elliot Fishman was also one of the highest money drivers for the fifth annual event.

Theatre fans across America raised a record-breaking $104,239 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights after the 5th annual AIDS Broadway Run November 2, with a virtual branch now accepting runners through November 30. This year’s top fundraisers included Frozen’s Patti Murin along with Tony-nominated producer Elliot Fishman (The Visit) and Broadway alum Nicole Van Giesen (Dear Evan Hansen).

The virtual event is the nationwide arm of the New York City–based run, a 3.1-mile course through the streets of Manhattan that ends in Central Park. The 5K can be completed anywhere at anytime. All proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, which provides medications, food, emergency financial assistance, and more to people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

The $35 registration fee is a tax-deductible donation. To commemorate the experience, participants receive a limited edition medal that spins like a Tony Award and features runners in New York City’s Theatre District.