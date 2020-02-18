Frozen’s Patti Murin and Her Husband Colin Donnell Are Expecting a Baby

Murin just played her final performance in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway February 16.

Broadway’s Patti Murin and Colin Donnell announced that they are expecting their first child together, according to People.

While the two have performed alongside each other on TV’s Chicago Med, where Donnell was a regular, the two first began dating while starring in Alex Timbers and Michael Friedman’s musical adaptation of Love’s Labour’s Lost as part of The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park. They married in June 2015.

Murin made her Broadway debut in 2007’s Xanadu and starred as the title role in the 2011 original musical Lysistrata Jones. She most recently originated the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway.

The actor has been open about the fact that just before she was cast in the role for the out-of-town tryout in Denver, she learned she was pregnant, but experienced a miscarriage at eight weeks. Murin says that performing in Frozen has prepared her for motherhood, as she bonded with the actors who played Young Anna and Young Elsa.

Donnell made his Broadway debut as a replacement in the hit bio-musical Jersey Boys. He starred opposite Laura Osnes and alongside Sutton Foster as Billy Crocker in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, and opposite Foster in the 2014 revival of Violet. Recently, he starred in the City Center mounting of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World and is featured on the new cast recording of the song cycle. He has been cast in the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.

The two had not planned this pregnancy, but express their excitement. “Plus, that’s the thing about this business: you kind of take what you get when you get it,” Murin told People. “You can’t be super picky in the beginning and there’s just never time to plan. So I’m glad it worked out that way.”

Murin learned she was pregnant while she and Donnell were in Iceland, filming their Hallmark move Love in Iceland.