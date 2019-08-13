Full Cast Set for Broadway Transfer of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play

Many cast members from the play's Off-Broadway premiere will reprise their performances this fall.

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play has assembled its full cast for its upcoming bow. As previously announced, the Off-Broadway hit will begin performances September 10 at the Golden Theatre ahead of an October 6.

A handful of actors will reprise their performances from the New York Theatre Workshop engagement: Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim. Joining them on Broadway will be Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who will play Kaneisha.

Rounding out the cast are understudies Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The play, (seemingly) set at the MacGregor Plantation, follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-Century America.

The Robert O'Hara-helmed production is scheduled to play a limited 17-week run at the 45th Street venue.

Take a look at new portraits of the cast below:

