Full Cast Set for Broadway Transfer of Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 13, 2019
Buy Tickets to Slave Play
 
Many cast members from the play's Off-Broadway premiere will reprise their performances this fall.
Slave_Play_New_York_Theatre_Workshop_Production_Photos_2018_HR
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood Joan Marcus

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play has assembled its full cast for its upcoming bow. As previously announced, the Off-Broadway hit will begin performances September 10 at the Golden Theatre ahead of an October 6.

A handful of actors will reprise their performances from the New York Theatre Workshop engagement: Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim. Joining them on Broadway will be Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who will play Kaneisha.

READ: Meet Playwright Jeremy O. Harris

Rounding out the cast are understudies Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.
The play, (seemingly) set at the MacGregor Plantation, follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-Century America.

The Robert O'Hara-helmed production is scheduled to play a limited 17-week run at the 45th Street venue.

Take a look at new portraits of the cast below:

A First Look at the Cast of Broadway's Slave Play

12 PHOTOS
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Ato Blankson-Wood Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Annie McNamara Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Sullivan Jones Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Eboni Flowers Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Joaquina Kalukango Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Paul Alexander Nolan Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Irene Sofia Lucio Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
James Cusati-Moyer Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Jakeem Dante Powell Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
Slave Play_Broadway_Cast Portraits_2019_X_HR
Chalia La Tour Courtesy of Slave Play on Broadway
