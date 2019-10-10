Full Cast Set for National Tour of Sara Bareilles’ Waitress

The non-Equity tour will be headed by Bailey McCall as expert pie maker Jenna.

The cast is set for the upcoming non-Equity tour of the Broadway musical Waitress, which will preview in Boise, Idaho, at the Morrison Center before officially premiering in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 12 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The cast will be led by Bailey McCall as Jenna, Kennedy Salters as Becky, Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn, David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter, Brian Lundy as Ogie, Clayton Howe as Earl, Jake Mills as Cal, and Michael R. Douglass as Joe.

The ensemble includes Julia Bain, Ryan Ballard, Meagan Chieppor, Jerica Exum, Stephanie Feeback, M. Justise Hayward, Kelly Krauter, Olivia London, Trey McCoy, Shawn W. Smith, and Ryan Washington.

Based upon the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The tour features choreography re-created by Abbey O’Brien and tour direction re-created by Susanna Wolk with scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Jonathan Deans, wigs by Richard Mawbey, original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements are by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Bareilles with orchestrations by Bareilles and The Waitress Band.

Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley. Visit WaitressTour.com for more information.

