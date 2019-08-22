Garrett Clayton and Charlie Thurston to Lead Lavender Men Reading at Circle in the Square

Garrett Clayton and Charlie Thurston to Lead Lavender Men Reading at Circle in the Square
By Ryan McPhee
Aug 22, 2019
 
The Roger Q. Mason play, pondering the queerness of Abraham Lincoln, is the latest title in the Circle Series.

The Circle Series will continue at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre with a reading of Roger Q. Mason's Lavender Men. Charlie Thurston (Goodspeed's Cyrano), Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!, King Cobra), and Mason will lead the cast as Abe Lincoln, his legal assistant Elmer Ellsworth, and narrator (and Mary Lincoln stand-in) Taffeta.

The one-night-only event will take place August 26, with proceeds going to the Circle in the Square Theatre School. Lovell Holder will direct, having previously helmed a reading at Los Angeles' Skylight Theatre.

The reading series, produced by Rachel Shuey and presented by the Pigasus Institute, takes the stage at the Oklahoma! home on the Tony-winning revival's dark nights: September 9, 16, 23, and 30, and October 7, 14, 21, and 31.

The play weaves fact and historical fiction to explore the long-discussed, rarely studied, and never confirmed queerness of the 16th president of the United States.

