Re-Imagined Take on The Philadelphia Story to Receive Reading at Circle in the Square

By Emily Selleck
Aug 15, 2019
 
The 1939 play was written specifically for Katharine Hepburn, who later reprised her work on screen.
Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn in The Philadelphia Story

The Circle Series, which presents new and classic works on the Circle in the Square Theatre stage on Monday nights, will showcase a re-imagined version of Philip Barry’s play The Philadelphia Story. The one-night-only event will take place at the Broadway venue, currently home to the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, August 19.

The play, which was written specifically for Katharine Hepburn, tells the story of a socialite whose wedding plans are complicated by the simultaneous arrival of her ex-husband and an attractive journalist. The work was made famous by the 1940 film adaptation starring Hepburn and Cary Grant, and a 1956 musical film remake titled High Society starring Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby.

Em Weinstein, who helmed the first developmental production of the Broadway-bound Slave Play at Yale School of Drama, will direct as part of the Rachel Shuey-produced series.

Shuey said this take on the classic work will further examine the story's gender roles: “Our cast, which reflects 2019 America, will have audience members rethinking how this story should be told today.”

Casting for The Philadelphia Story will be announced August 19, the morning of the show.

