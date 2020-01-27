Gavin Creel, Reneé Rapp, More to Perform at Andrew Barth Feldman-Organized Celebration! Benefit

The evening will raise money for a performing arts center named in honor of Feldman's late mother.

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, and more will perform at a benefit concert May 31 in Woodmere, New York, organized by Andrew Barth Feldman and his Zneefrock Productions in honor of his mother. Feldman, who will also perform, recently concluded a stint as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Proceeds from the event, titled Celebration!, will go toward the recently re-named and soon-to-be renovated Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, Feldman's alma mater. “My mom was loved fiercely by everyone who knew her, and she loved everyone just as fiercely,” said the actor. “When she passed in August of 2019, it was an extraordinary shock to all of us. Throughout her life, she taught us to see the good in the face of the bad, and celebrate it all every day. That’s why we’re doing this her way: celebrating her life as big as we possibly can.”

Additional performers include Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Natalie Weiss, and the teen alums of Zneefrock Productions. Several Dear Evan Hansen alums are also on the line-up, including Alex Boniello, Gabrielle Carrubba, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, Dan Macke, Roman Banks, Talia Simone Robinson, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana.

Feldman, Rapp, and Strobl are all Jimmy Award winners from recent years; Cipriano was also a recent finalist.

For tickets and more information, visit to ZneefrockProductions.com.



