Gavin Creel to Perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Art lovers and Broadway fans alike should put on their Sunday clothes June 22 as Gavin Creel presents a concert at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Hello, Dolly! Tony winner, last seen on Broadway in Waitress, will perform a set list of original songs inspired by his visit to the famed institution—his first after 20 years of living in New York City.
In addition to the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! and the Sara Bareilles-composed Waitress, Creel has appeared on the Main Stem in Tony-nominated turns in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as The Book of Mormon (having earned an Olivier for his work in the West End production), She Loves Me, and La Cage aux Folles. Before his concert, Creel will reprise his turn as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress in London’s West End opposite Bareilles.
For more information, visit MetMuseum.org.
From Millie to Waitress: Look Back at Gavin Creel On the Stage
Creel will be a special guest performer on an upcoming excusrsion with Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, Beth Leavel, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Creel, Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.