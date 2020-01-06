Gavin Creel to Perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Tony winner will perform original songs inspired by his visit to the N.Y.C. institution.

Art lovers and Broadway fans alike should put on their Sunday clothes June 22 as Gavin Creel presents a concert at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Hello, Dolly! Tony winner, last seen on Broadway in Waitress, will perform a set list of original songs inspired by his visit to the famed institution—his first after 20 years of living in New York City.

In addition to the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! and the Sara Bareilles-composed Waitress, Creel has appeared on the Main Stem in Tony-nominated turns in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as The Book of Mormon (having earned an Olivier for his work in the West End production), She Loves Me, and La Cage aux Folles. Before his concert, Creel will reprise his turn as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress in London’s West End opposite Bareilles.

For more information, visit MetMuseum.org .



