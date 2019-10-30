Gender-Flipped Faustus: That Damned Woman Finds Leads for London Production

A new play, which reimagines Faustus as a woman, will premiere at Lyric Hammersmith in 2020.

A new play that imagines Faustus as a woman who sells her soul to the devil in order to save the world has found its lead performers. Jodie McNee (Venice Preserved, Anatomy of a Suicide) will play the title role of Johanna Faustus with Danny Lee Wynter (The Maids, Comus) as Mephistopheles in Faustus: That Damned Woman, by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge).

Caroline Byrne (All’s Well That Ends Well) will helm the production at the Lyric Hammersmith in London beginning January 22, 2020, before playing at Birmingham Repertory Theatre. The production will then tour throughout the spring, visiting Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, and Northern Stage.

This is the first work to be commissioned as part of U.K.-based theatre company Headlong and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s commitment to commissioning and producing work of scale by women playwrights.

The creative team include set designer Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, costume designer Line Bech, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound and composition designer Giles Thomas, video and projection designer Ian William Galloway, movement director Shelley Maxwell, and casting director Annelie Powell.

Further casting will be announced at a later date.