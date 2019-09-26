Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Signature Theatre's Fires in the Mirror

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Signature Theatre's Fires in the Mirror
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 26, 2019
 
The Anna Deavere Smith play, performed by Michael Benjamin Washington, begins performances October 22.

Rehearsals are underway for Signature Theatre's upcoming production of Anna Deveare Smith's groundbreaking monologue play Fires in the Mirror. Directed by Saheem Ali, the production is scheduled to begin previews October 22 ahead of a November 11 opening, launching Smith's Residency 1 at Signature Theatre.

Fires in the Mirror, which stars Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band), is MacArthur Award winner Smith’s response to the 1991 riots that took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights. Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar that summer, underlying racial tensions erupted into civil outbreak. Smith's documentary play is the result of interviews with over 50 members of the Jewish and Black communities.

Check out the video above and the gallery below for an inside look at the upcoming production.

In Rehearsal: Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

In Rehearsal: Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

9 PHOTOS
IMG_1692_1.jpg
The cast and creative team for Fires in the Mirror Omar Khan
IMG_1535.jpg
First rehearsal for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway Omar Khan
IMG_1676.jpg
Dede Ayite at the first rehearsal of Fires in the Mirror Omar Khan
IMG_1672.jpg
The first rehearsal for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway Omar Khan
IMG_1705.jpg
Anna Deavere Smith and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
IMG_1612.jpg
Saheem Ali, Anna Deavere Smith, Paige Evans, and Beth Whitaker Omar Khan
IMG_1545.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington, Paige Evans, and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
IMG_0045.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington Omar Khan
IMG_1704.jpg
Anna Deavere Smith, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!