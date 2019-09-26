Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Signature Theatre's Fires in the Mirror

The Anna Deavere Smith play, performed by Michael Benjamin Washington, begins performances October 22.

Rehearsals are underway for Signature Theatre's upcoming production of Anna Deveare Smith's groundbreaking monologue play Fires in the Mirror. Directed by Saheem Ali, the production is scheduled to begin previews October 22 ahead of a November 11 opening, launching Smith's Residency 1 at Signature Theatre.

Fires in the Mirror, which stars Michael Benjamin Washington (The Boys in the Band), is MacArthur Award winner Smith’s response to the 1991 riots that took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights. Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar that summer, underlying racial tensions erupted into civil outbreak. Smith's documentary play is the result of interviews with over 50 members of the Jewish and Black communities.

Check out the video above and the gallery below for an inside look at the upcoming production.

