Get a Sneak Peek at the Public's Upcoming Under the Radar Festival 2020

The 16th annual festival of cutting-edge work begins January 8.

The Public Theater has unveiled the lineup for its 16th annual Under the Radar festival, running January 8–19, 2020. A showcase for cutting-edge theatre, the 12-day event will take place at The Public as well as partner venues, and will feature artists from across the U.S. and around the world.

In case you missed their previously limited runs, the upcoming festival will bring back a handful of critically acclaimed shows, including The Movement Theatre Company production of Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When It Goes Down and Amir Nizar Zuabi's play Grey Rock; as well as overseas hits like Selina Thompson's salt., seen at London's Royal Court, and an award-winning Chinese production of Nick Payne's Constellations, among many other offerings.

“UTR 2020 promises to be a gorgeous, epic community project, bursting with great performances by artists that are making theater for the future," says festival director Mark Russell. “At this year’s Under the Radar Festival, audiences will find joy, redemption, beauty, and humor all woven into a two-week tapestry of extraordinary events.”

For the complete festival lineup, click here.

