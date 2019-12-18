Get a Sneak Peek at the Public's Upcoming Under the Radar Festival 2020

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 18, 2019
 
The 16th annual festival of cutting-edge work begins January 8.

The Public Theater has unveiled the lineup for its 16th annual Under the Radar festival, running January 8–19, 2020. A showcase for cutting-edge theatre, the 12-day event will take place at The Public as well as partner venues, and will feature artists from across the U.S. and around the world.

In case you missed their previously limited runs, the upcoming festival will bring back a handful of critically acclaimed shows, including The Movement Theatre Company production of Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When It Goes Down and Amir Nizar Zuabi's play Grey Rock; as well as overseas hits like Selina Thompson's salt., seen at London's Royal Court, and an award-winning Chinese production of Nick Payne's Constellations, among many other offerings.

“UTR 2020 promises to be a gorgeous, epic community project, bursting with great performances by artists that are making theater for the future," says festival director Mark Russell. “At this year’s Under the Radar Festival, audiences will find joy, redemption, beauty, and humor all woven into a two-week tapestry of extraordinary events.”

For the complete festival lineup, click here.

Production Photos: Under the Radar Festival 2020

Production Photos: Under the Radar Festival 2020

16 PHOTOS
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
To the Moon HTC Vive Arts
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes Jeff Busby
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
The Truth Has Changed International Wow Company
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
What to Send Up When It Goes Down Ahron R. Foster
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
Andares Abraham Villafaña
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
Susan Haley Freedlund Naomi Ishisaka
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
Constellations Yang Yang
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
Feos Elio Frugone Piña
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
Not I by Samuel Beckett James Lyndsay
Under the Radar Festival_2020_X_HR
salt. Johan Persson
