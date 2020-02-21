Get an Exclusive Listen to Lucas Steele Sing First-Act Finale From Emojiland the Musical

The Great Comet Tony nominee Steele performs “Thank Me Now.”

Broadway Records will release the original cast recording of Emojiland the Musical digitally February 28 with a physical release March 13.

Get an exclusive listen to the upcoming recording below as Tony nominee Lucas Steele, who plays Skull, sings the musical’s Act I finale, “Thank Me Now.”

In this song the nihilistic Skull delights in achieving “liberty” from the “captivity” of life inside a cell phone, by means of a deletion-causing virus naïvely created by the friendless Nerd Face. Meanwhile, Construction Worker reluctantly builds a firewall around Emojiland as commanded by Prince and Princess, while the rest of the emojis echo the musical’s opening refrain, “It’s just so great to be alive.”

Emojiland, which began previews January 9, also stars Max Crumm as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, George Abud as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell and Natalie Weiss as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Taylor Iman Jones (temporarily stepping in for Lesli Margherita) as Princess, and Josh Lamon as Prince.

Shelby Acosta and Karl Skyler Urban are the understudies, along with Geena Quintos as a swing.

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland is scheduled to play through March 19.

The production also features musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce the musical. Keith Harrison is producing the cast recording.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe