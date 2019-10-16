Get Spooked With Highlights From The Sleepy Hollow Experience

The immersive theatrical experience from Brian Clowdus extends one week.

Brian Clowdus’ The Sleepy Hollow Experience has extended one week through November 10, and released footage from the immersive theatrical experience. Watch highlights from the production above.

The show takes place on Washington Irving’s estate in Tarrytown, New York, where the author created Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. The production features live, professional musicians and singers, who perform the scenes in various locations around the estate and engage with audience members.

Sleepy Hollow Experience opened October 4, starring storytellers Lindsey Weiss and Alex Burnette, with Austin Mirsoltani as Ichabod Crane, Haley Barna as Katrina Van Tassel, and Blake Burgess as Brom Bones.

The new performances will take place on November 8 at 6pm and 8pm; November 9 at 5pm, 7, and 9; and November 10 at 5pm, 7, and 9.

For available dates and times, visit HudsonValley.org .

