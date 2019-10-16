Get Spooked With Highlights From The Sleepy Hollow Experience

By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2019
 
The immersive theatrical experience from Brian Clowdus extends one week.

Brian Clowdus’ The Sleepy Hollow Experience has extended one week through November 10, and released footage from the immersive theatrical experience. Watch highlights from the production above.

The show takes place on Washington Irving’s estate in Tarrytown, New York, where the author created Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. The production features live, professional musicians and singers, who perform the scenes in various locations around the estate and engage with audience members.

READ: A Look at the Site-Specific The Sound of Music in the Hills of Virginia

Sleepy Hollow Experience opened October 4, starring storytellers Lindsey Weiss and Alex Burnette, with Austin Mirsoltani as Ichabod Crane, Haley Barna as Katrina Van Tassel, and Blake Burgess as Brom Bones.

The new performances will take place on November 8 at 6pm and 8pm; November 9 at 5pm, 7, and 9; and November 10 at 5pm, 7, and 9.

For available dates and times, visit HudsonValley.org.

A First Look at the New York Premiere of The Sleepy Hollow Experience

A First Look at the New York Premiere of The Sleepy Hollow Experience

13 PHOTOS
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Brian Clowdus Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Cast of The Sleepy Hollow Experience Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Austin Mirsoltani Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Blake Burgess Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Haley Barna and Blake Burgess Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Blake Burgess and Haley Barna Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Alex Burnette and Lindsey Weiss Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Austin Mirsoltani, Blake Burgess, and Haley Barna Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Austin Mirsoltani and Haley Barna Curtis Brown
The Sleepy Hollow Experience_Tarrytown_Promo Photos_2019_HR
Austin Mirsoltani, Haley Barna, and Blake Burgess Curtis Brown
