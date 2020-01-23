Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

Getting Into Character With Wicked's Hannah Corneau
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 23, 2020
Buy Tickets to Wicked
 
The actor, starring as Elphaba in the hit Broadway musical, gives Playbill an inside look at her pre-show routine.
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin

As the overture begins at Broadway’s Wicked, backstage at the Gershwin Theatre, Hannah Corneau is standing in the eye of a storm. Minutes away from making her entrance as Elphaba, Corneau is surrounded by her dresser, makeup artist, and hair supervisor. It’s a fast-paced transformation, but Corneau is focused.

Then again, playing Elphaba has been a full circle moment for the New York native. “I saw the original cast and was forever changed. I always have identified with Elphaba, and certainly as a young performer, I looked up to Idina Menzel," she says. "It’s just an incredible honor to be able to play this part because this role, this story, this music is so impactful to so many lives. It is an honor and a responsibility. I hope to be carrying out a good legacy.”

And it’s quite a legacy. Still, Corneau was determined to discover her own version of the character. “I think my Elphaba is cerebral. She is strong. And she is certainly not concerned with what others think of her. She is not afraid to speak for what she believes in,” she notes. “Luckily, that’s in the writing but still, I was like, ‘OK, I have to harness who I am, what I sound like, and go from there.’”

It’s a big job but just as much as Corneau has put into the role, Elphaba has also given back to the actor: “Wicked has changed my life and enabled me to see how strong I am,” she says. Then it's time for her entrance, and another chance to defy gravity.

Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

25 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Corneau spends her pre-show centering herself. "I get to [the theatre] about an hour before the show to relax before I get into the chair. There has to be a reverence to the responsibility at hand, and I think that [requires] relaxation." Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Wicked's Glinda, Ginna Claire Mason, stops by Corneau's dressing room for a pre-show check-in before getting into character. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
"Once half hour starts, I’m surrounded by the green team: hair, makeup, and wardrobe. And they are incredible artists! I would not be able to do it without them." Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
With the help of hair supervisor Mary Kay Yezerski, Corneau's hair is put into pin curls. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
With her hair in pin curls and wig cap on, it is time to begin the greening process. Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
"The greening process starts about 20 minutes before curtain. It’s painting and then it's highlighting and eye makeup and lips and lashes. Essentially, it is to give me green skin but also to highlight the face as a face would be highlighted if you wore a little bit of stage makeup." Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin
Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau and Christa Kaimimoku-Wong Marc J. Franklin
