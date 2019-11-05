Gideon Glick Joins Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors for 2-Week Engagement

Fresh off his Tony-nominated turn in To Kill a Mockingbird, Glick steps in for fellow Spring Awakening alum Jonathan Groff.

Two days after taking his final bow in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird, Gideon Glick joins the cast of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The Tony nominee temporarily steps in for Jonathan Groff, playing Seymour November 5–17 at the Westside Theatre. Fellow Spring Awakening alum Groff will return November 19.

The Michael Mayer-helmed staging began September 17 before opening a month later. Performances are currently slated through January 19, 2020.

Glick earned his first Tony nomination earlier this year for his performance as Dill Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird. His additional New York stage credits include the original companies of Spring Awakening, Significant Other, The Harvest, and Speech and Debate.

The revival of the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical also includes Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon.

