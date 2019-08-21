Gideon Glick to Step in for Jonathan Groff in Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors for 2-Week Stint

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 21, 2019
The To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominee will play Seymour for a limited engagement, joining Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle.
Gideon Glick Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick will join the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, playing the role of Seymour for two weeks only. He steps in for his former Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff November 5–17 at the Westside Theatre.

Tony nominee Groff, who also reprises his voice work as Kristoff in Disney's Frozen 2 (out November 22), will return from his scheduled absence November 19.

The Michael Mayer-helmed staging will begin September 17 at the Westside Theatre, where opening night is set for October 17. Performances are currently slated through November 24.

Glick can currently be seen on Broadway in a Tony-nominated performance as Dill Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird. His additional New York stage credits include the original companies of Spring Awakening, Significant Other, The Harvest, and Speech and Debate.

As previously announced, the revival of the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical will also include Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon.

