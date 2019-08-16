Kingsley Leggs, Tom Alan Robbins, More Round Out Cast of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors Revival

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Tony winner Christian Borle will headline the new production.

The full cast is set for the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, starring the previously announced Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, and Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin.

Among those joining the trio are Kingsley Leggs (The Color Purple) as Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik (Head Over Heels), Ari Groover (Alice By Heart) as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon.

The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin September 17 at the Westside Theatre, where opening night is set for October 17. Performances are currently slated through November 24.

Rounding out the company will be Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The production will release 180 front-row seats for preview performances August 19, for sale only at the Westside Theatre box office upon opening at noon. Limit six per person.

The musical adaptation of the famously low-budget 1960 horror film features a score by Alan Menken and a book and lyrics by the late Howard Ashman; the two have described their score as "the dark side of Grease." After the show premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, a 1986 movie musical adaptation featured Ellen Greene reprising her stage performance as Audrey opposite Rick Moranis. A Broadway production opened in 2003.

