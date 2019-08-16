Kingsley Leggs, Tom Alan Robbins, More Round Out Cast of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors Revival

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Kingsley Leggs, Tom Alan Robbins, More Round Out Cast of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors Revival
By Ryan McPhee
Aug 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to Little Shop of Horrors
 
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Tony winner Christian Borle will headline the new production.
Kingsley Leggs
Kingsley Leggs

The full cast is set for the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, starring the previously announced Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, and Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin.

Among those joining the trio are Kingsley Leggs (The Color Purple) as Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik (Head Over Heels), Ari Groover (Alice By Heart) as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon.

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle

The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin September 17 at the Westside Theatre, where opening night is set for October 17. Performances are currently slated through November 24.

Rounding out the company will be Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The production will release 180 front-row seats for preview performances August 19, for sale only at the Westside Theatre box office upon opening at noon. Limit six per person.

The musical adaptation of the famously low-budget 1960 horror film features a score by Alan Menken and a book and lyrics by the late Howard Ashman; the two have described their score as "the dark side of Grease." After the show premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, a 1986 movie musical adaptation featured Ellen Greene reprising her stage performance as Audrey opposite Rick Moranis. A Broadway production opened in 2003.

See Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene in Action! Onstage Pics From City Center's Little Shop

See Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene in Action! Onstage Pics From City Center's Little Shop

The New York City Center Encores! Off-Center production of the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical Little Shop of Horrors, featuring stage and screen stars Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal, began performances July 1 at the famed Manhattan venue.

11 PHOTOS
Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal
Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal Joan Marcus
A scene from <i>Little Shop</i>
A scene from Little Shop Joan Marcus
Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal
Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal Joan Marcus
Ellen Greene
Ellen Greene Joan Marcus
Ellen Greene
Ellen Greene Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ellen Greene and Eddie Cooper
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ellen Greene and Eddie Cooper Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Grifasi
Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Grifasi Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Joan Marcus
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taran Killam
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taran Killam Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!