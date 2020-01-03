GLAAD Media Awards to Welcome Return of Broadway Production Category

By Olivia Clement
Jan 03, 2020
 
The category returns in 2020 after a six-year hiatus.
The GLAAD Media Awards, which honor fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, will welcome the return of the Outstanding Broadway Production category for the first time since 2014.

The decision comes after a "recent surge of powerful LGBTQ-inclusive shows on Broadway that featured diverse LGBTQ characters and illuminated LGBTQ issues," according to a release from the global media advocacy organization.

“Broadway is an impactful part of American culture and has an undeniable legacy of including LGBTQ stories and characters that entertain and enlighten,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's president and CEO. “As GLAAD’s work in theatre grows, this category will not only honor worthy productions, but raise the bar for LGBTQ-inclusion on Broadway.”

Previous Broadway and Off-Broadway GLAAD Media Award recipients include Rent, Angels in America, Falsettos, I Am My Own Wife, The Normal Heart, and Wig Out!.

Nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced January 8 ahead of a March 19 ceremony in New York City and April 16 ceremony in Los Angeles. Nominees are recognized in 29 English and Spanish-Language categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Drama Series, Film-Wide Release, Kids & Family Programming, Video Game, Newspaper Article, Digital Journalism Article, and Music Artist.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, visit GLAADaad.org.

