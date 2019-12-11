Go Inside Broadway For All's 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Go Inside Broadway For All's 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 11, 2019
 
The December 9 benefit was held under the tent at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center.
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Jana Shea, Tony Shalhoub, and J. Robert Spencer Janice Yam

Broadway For All, the non-profit organization that champions diversity in American theatre, held its 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala on December 9. Hosted by Tony Shalhoub under the tent at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center, the event benefitted the organization's continuing mission of "shaping a new generation of artists, leaders, and advocates" and honored Emmy and Grammy winner Kristolyn Lloyd, Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and Tony-winning producer Jana Shea.

The cabaret featured performances from the Broadway For All Students, as well as J. Robert Spencer, Krysta Rodriguez, Megan McGinnis, Amber Iman, Heidi Rodewald, and Stew.

“December 9 was a historic moment for our organization and the future of a more inclusive American stage and screen," said Broadway For All Founder and President Osh Ghanimah. "Gathering together, under one tent, led by the inimitable Tony Shalhoub—and our trailblazing honorees, industry artists, and a diverse audience—one thing was made very clear: our mission to support ALL people coming together across all backgrounds to create art for all people is a movement whose time has come.”

Go Inside Broadway For All's 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala

Go Inside Broadway For All's 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala

15 PHOTOS
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Osh Ghanimah Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Broadway For All Kids Janice Yam
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Cabaret at the Circus Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Christina Papagjika Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
J. Robert Spencer and Jenny Lynn Suckling Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Jana Shea, Tony Shalhoub, and J. Robert Spencer Janice Yam
Broadway For All Gala_Cabaret at the Circus_2019_X_HR
Jana Shea Janice Yam
Amber Iman
Amber Iman Janice Yam
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!