Go Inside Broadway For All's 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala

The December 9 benefit was held under the tent at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center.

Broadway For All, the non-profit organization that champions diversity in American theatre, held its 2nd Annual Cabaret at the Circus Gala on December 9. Hosted by Tony Shalhoub under the tent at the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center, the event benefitted the organization's continuing mission of "shaping a new generation of artists, leaders, and advocates" and honored Emmy and Grammy winner Kristolyn Lloyd, Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and Tony-winning producer Jana Shea.

The cabaret featured performances from the Broadway For All Students, as well as J. Robert Spencer, Krysta Rodriguez, Megan McGinnis, Amber Iman, Heidi Rodewald, and Stew.

“December 9 was a historic moment for our organization and the future of a more inclusive American stage and screen," said Broadway For All Founder and President Osh Ghanimah. "Gathering together, under one tent, led by the inimitable Tony Shalhoub—and our trailblazing honorees, industry artists, and a diverse audience—one thing was made very clear: our mission to support ALL people coming together across all backgrounds to create art for all people is a movement whose time has come.”