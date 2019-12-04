Go Inside Nova Ball 2019 With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, and More

The annual benefit for Ars Nova, honoring composers Jeff Richmond and Joe Iconis, was held December 2.

Ars Nova celebrated the 2019 Nova Ball, the Off-Broadway company's annual gala, at Capitale December 2. The company, known for taking chances on promising artists early in their careers and ushering them to success, honored composers Jeff Richmond (Ars Nova’s Melancholy Baby in 2002) and Joe Iconis (Ars Nova’s Bloodsong in 2010) and raised $875,000.

Stars from the stage and screen came out to celebrate, including Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, Josh Groban, Kyra Sedgwick, Josh Charles, Lea DeLaria, Jack McBrayer, Robin Lord Taylor, Josh Hamilton, Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, Jordan Roth, Kerry Butler, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sophia Anne Caruso, Annie Golden, Jason Tam, Krysta Rodriguez, Maulik Pancholy, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Scott Adsit, Emma Myles, Alex Timbers, Brian Selznick, Peter Friedman, Greg Hildreth, and Bob Balaban.

Flip through photos of the Nova Ball below:

