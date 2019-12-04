Go Inside Nova Ball 2019 With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Nova Ball 2019 With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 04, 2019
 
The annual benefit for Ars Nova, honoring composers Jeff Richmond and Joe Iconis, was held December 2.
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Ars Nova celebrated the 2019 Nova Ball, the Off-Broadway company's annual gala, at Capitale December 2. The company, known for taking chances on promising artists early in their careers and ushering them to success, honored composers Jeff Richmond (Ars Nova’s Melancholy Baby in 2002) and Joe Iconis (Ars Nova’s Bloodsong in 2010) and raised $875,000.

Stars from the stage and screen came out to celebrate, including Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, Josh Groban, Kyra Sedgwick, Josh Charles, Lea DeLaria, Jack McBrayer, Robin Lord Taylor, Josh Hamilton, Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, Jordan Roth, Kerry Butler, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sophia Anne Caruso, Annie Golden, Jason Tam, Krysta Rodriguez, Maulik Pancholy, Will Roland, Stephanie Hsu, Scott Adsit, Emma Myles, Alex Timbers, Brian Selznick, Peter Friedman, Greg Hildreth, and Bob Balaban.

Flip through photos of the Nova Ball below:

Inside Nova Ball 2019 with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, and More

Inside Nova Ball 2019 with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey, and More

23 PHOTOS
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Josh Groban Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Jonathan Groff Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Kyra Sedgwick Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Tina Fey and Jordan Roth Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Jeff Richmond and Joe Iconis Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Cast of Mean Girls with Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Lance Rubin, Joe Iconis, Katrina Dideriksen, Jason "SweetTooth" Williams, and Eric William Morris Rebecca Michelson
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Ashley Park Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Kerry Butler, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Krystina Alabado, and Reneé Rapp Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Ars Nova Ball_2019_HR
Audra McDonald Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!