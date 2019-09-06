Go Inside Rehearsal for First Professional U.K. Revival of Mame, Starring Tracie Bennett

Photos   Go Inside Rehearsal for First Professional U.K. Revival of Mame, Starring Tracie Bennett
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 06, 2019
 
The production will play Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre beginning September 28.
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tracie Bennett_HR-2.jpg
Tracie Bennett

The U.K. revival of Mame, starring Olivier winner Tracie Bennett in the title role, has begun rehearsals ahead of its September 28 start date. The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and marks the first professional U.K. revival of the musical.

Joining Bennett are Harriet Thorpe as Vera and Olivier winner Tim Flavin as Beauregard.

The company will also include Chase Brown as Older Patrick, Grace Chapman as Gloria Upson, Lauren Chia as Pegeen Ryan, Soo Drouet as Mother Burnside/Madame Branislowski, Jessie May as Agnes Gooch, Hugh Osborne as Dwight Babcock, Lewis Rae as M Lindsay Woolsey, Pippa Winslow as Mrs Upson/Sally Cato, Benjamin Wong as Ito and Liam Wrate as Junior Babcock. Harry Cross, Issac Lancel-Watkinson and Lachlan White will alternate the role of Young Patrick. Rounding out the cast are Jabari Braham, Aston Newman Hannington and India Thornton.

Following the conclusion of its Manchester run, the production will go on to play Royal & Derngate in Southampton and Salisbury Playhouse in January. (Flavin will only appear in the Manchester bow.)

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

Go Inside Rehearsal for Mame With Tracie Bennett

Go Inside Rehearsal for Mame With Tracie Bennett

10 PHOTOS
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tracie Bennett_HR-4.jpg
Tracie Bennett
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tracie Bennett_HR-2.jpg
Tracie Bennett
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Harriet Thorpe_HR-2.jpg
Harriet Thorpe
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Liam Wrate_HR.jpg
Liam Wrate
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Hugh Osbourne_HR.jpg
Hugh Osbourne
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tracie Bennett_HR-3.jpg
Tracie Bennett
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Jessie May_HR.jpg
Jessie May
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of Mame
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Harriet Thorpe_HR.jpg
Harriet Thorpe
Mame_Hope Mill Theatre_Rehearsal Photos_2019_Tracie Bennett_HR.jpg
Tracie Bennett
