Go Inside Rehearsal With Alice Ripley for The Pink Unicorn Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 08, 2019
 
The solo drama starring the Tony award winner is set to return for a two-week encore engagement at the cell August 13.
Alice Ripley Frank Hartley

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley is set to reprise her performance as a conservative Christian woman grappling with her daughter's gender identity in Elise Forier Edie’s monologue play The Pink Unicorn, which will return for a two-week encore run August 13–25 at the cell.

Directed by Amy E. Jones, The Pink Unicorn centers on Trisha Lee, a conservative Christian widow living in a small Texas town whose 14-year-old daughter announces that she is “gender queer” and intends to start a gay–straight alliance in her high school.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:

Alice Ripley and Amy E. Jones in rehearsal for The Pink Unicorn Frank Hartley
Alice Ripley, Charlotte Cohn, and Liz Flemming in rehearsal for The Pink Unicorn Frank Hartley
Alice Ripley, Amy E. Jones and company in rehearsal for The Pink Unicorn Frank Hartley
Company in rehearsal for The Pink Unicorn Frank Hartley
Elise Forier Edie in rehearsal for The Pink Unicorn Frank Hartley
The Pink Unicorn Frank Hartley
Out of the Box Theatrics, which utilizes non-traditional spaces to create site-specific theatre, produces the show, featuring Hunter Dowell is the show’s costume designer. Tina Scariano is the production stage manager. The Pink Unicorn had its Off-Broadway premiere in May at the Episcopal Actors’ Guild.

Ripley has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

