Tony Award winner Alice Ripley is set to reprise her performance as a conservative Christian woman grappling with her daughter's gender identity in Elise Forier Edie’s monologue play The Pink Unicorn, which will return for a two-week encore run August 13–25 at the cell.
Directed by Amy E. Jones, The Pink Unicorn centers on Trisha Lee, a conservative Christian widow living in a small Texas town whose 14-year-old daughter announces that she is “gender queer” and intends to start a gay–straight alliance in her high school.
Flip through photos of rehearsal below:
Go Inside Rehearsal with Alice Ripley for The Pink Unicorn Off-Broadway
Out of the Box Theatrics, which utilizes non-traditional spaces to create site-specific theatre, produces the show, featuring Hunter Dowell is the show’s costume designer. Tina Scariano is the production stage manager. The Pink Unicorn had its Off-Broadway premiere in May at the Episcopal Actors’ Guild.
