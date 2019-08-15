Go Inside Rehearsals for Jack Thorne's Sunday Off-Broadway

Lee Sunday Evans directs the world premiere from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright at Atlantic Theater Company.

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere of Sunday, a new play by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. Performances will begin September 4 ahead of a September 23 opening in the Linda Gross Theatre.

The production features Juliana Canfield, seen on screen in Succession and Off-Broadway recently in The House That Will Not Stand, Maurice Jones (Saint Joan, The Cherry Orchard), and Sadie Scott (Downtown Race Riot).

In Sunday, directed by Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green), friends gather for a book club, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

Rounding out the cast are Ruby Frankel, Zane Pais, and Christian Strange.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

