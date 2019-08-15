Go Inside Rehearsals for Jack Thorne's Sunday Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Rehearsals for Jack Thorne's Sunday Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 15, 2019
 
Lee Sunday Evans directs the world premiere from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright at Atlantic Theater Company.
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Sunday Ahron R. Foster

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere of Sunday, a new play by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. Performances will begin September 4 ahead of a September 23 opening in the Linda Gross Theatre.

The production features Juliana Canfield, seen on screen in Succession and Off-Broadway recently in The House That Will Not Stand, Maurice Jones (Saint Joan, The Cherry Orchard), and Sadie Scott (Downtown Race Riot).

In Sunday, directed by Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green), friends gather for a book club, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

Rounding out the cast are Ruby Frankel, Zane Pais, and Christian Strange.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

Go Inside Rehearsals for Sunday Off-Broadway

Go Inside Rehearsals for Sunday Off-Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Sunday Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lee Sunday Evans Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Juliana Canfield Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Christian Strange Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Ruby Frankel Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Sadie Scott Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lee Sunday Evans Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Zane Pais Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lee Sunday Evans Ahron R. Foster
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Off-Broadway_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lee Sunday Evans and Neil Pepe Ahron R. Foster
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!