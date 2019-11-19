Go Inside the Fall 2019 Gala for Rosie's Theater Kids With Jessie Mueller, Ne-Yo, and More

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 19, 2019
 
The event, which honored ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews and actor Ben Stiller, took place November 18.
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie's Theater Kids_HR_.jpg
Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie's Theater Kids Bruce Glikas

Rosie O'Donnell hosted the annual Fall Gala for Rosie's Theater Kids, celebrating the organization's 16th anniversary and honoring ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews and actor Ben Stiller at the New York Marriott Marquis. The evening featured a special performance by singer Ne-Yo and appearances from Tony winners Jessie Mueller and BD Wong, Tony nominees Andy Karl and Orfeh, and more.

Founded in 2003 by Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie’s Theater Kids has directly impacted more than 20,000 New York City school students.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

27 PHOTOS
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala_HR_.jpg
Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Rosie O'Donnell, Beth Matthews, and Desmond Child_HR_.jpg
Rosie O'Donnell, Beth Matthews, and Desmond Child Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Rosie O'Donnell_HR_.jpg
Rosie O'Donnell Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Jawan M. Jackson_HR_.jpg
Jawan M. Jackson Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Katie Rose Clarke_HR_.jpg
Katie Rose Clarke Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Robert LaFosse_HR_.jpg
Robert LaFosse Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Orfeh and Andy Karl_HR_.jpg
Orfeh and Andy Karl Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie's Theater Kids_HR_.jpg
Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie's Theater Kids Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Rosie O'Donnell and Family_HR_.jpg
Rosie O'Donnell and Family Bruce Glikas
Rosie's Kids_November 2019_Desmond Child_HR_.jpg
Desmond Child Bruce Glikas
