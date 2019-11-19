Go Inside the Fall 2019 Gala for Rosie's Theater Kids With Jessie Mueller, Ne-Yo, and More

The event, which honored ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews and actor Ben Stiller, took place November 18.

Rosie O'Donnell hosted the annual Fall Gala for Rosie's Theater Kids, celebrating the organization's 16th anniversary and honoring ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews and actor Ben Stiller at the New York Marriott Marquis. The evening featured a special performance by singer Ne-Yo and appearances from Tony winners Jessie Mueller and BD Wong, Tony nominees Andy Karl and Orfeh, and more. Founded in 2003 by Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie’s Theater Kids has directly impacted more than 20,000 New York City school students. Flip through photos from the gala below:

