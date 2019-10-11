Go Inside The Lightning Thief Cast's Performance at the Empire State Building

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 11, 2019
The production, recently seen in a national tour, will open its Broadway engagement at the Longacre Theatre October 16.
Cast of The Lightning Thief Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Following a national tour, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical opens at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre October 16 after beginning performances September 20. On October 10, the cast gathered for a performance at the Empire State Building; the iconic Manhattan skyscraper plays a crucial role in both the musical and the best-selling Rick Riordan series that serves as its basis.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour reprise their roles on Broadway. The cast is led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control.

McCarrell is joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Go Inside the Lightning Thief Cast's Performance at the Empire State Building

Cast of The Lightning Thief Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast of The Lightning Thief Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast of The Lightning Thief Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast of The Lightning Thief Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast of The Lightning Thief Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ryan Knowles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jalynn Steele Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sarah Beth Pfeifer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Hayden Rodriguez Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jorrel Javier Joseph Marzullo/WENN
