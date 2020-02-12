Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of WP Theater's Where We Stand

The world premiere, performed by actor-playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays, opened at WP Theater February 11.

WP Theater celebrated the world-premiere opening of its latest production, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand, February 11. Performed by Grays, the solo play sees a desperate man seek forgiveness from his town, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice.

Directed by Tamilla Woodard, Where We Stand began performances at WP Theater January 31. Following opening night, the play will be performed by both Grays and David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors) through March 1.

The world premiere is a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage, where the show will run April 2–26. The creative team includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso, costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, and production stage manager Norman Anthony Small. The production features music dramaturgy by Nehemiah Luckett.

