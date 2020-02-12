Go Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of WP Theater's Where We Stand

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 12, 2020
 
The world premiere, performed by actor-playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays, opened at WP Theater February 11.
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Graham Garlington, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Claire DeLiso Tamilla Woodard, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Normal Anthony Smalls, and Nehemiah Luckett_HR.jpg
Graham Garlington, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Claire DeLiso Tamilla Woodard, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Normal Anthony Smalls, and Nehemiah Luckett Joseph Marzullo/WENN

WP Theater celebrated the world-premiere opening of its latest production, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand, February 11. Performed by Grays, the solo play sees a desperate man seek forgiveness from his town, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice.

Directed by Tamilla Woodard, Where We Stand began performances at WP Theater January 31. Following opening night, the play will be performed by both Grays and David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors) through March 1.

The world premiere is a co-production with Baltimore Center Stage, where the show will run April 2–26. The creative team includes scenic designer Claire DeLiso, costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, and production stage manager Norman Anthony Small. The production features music dramaturgy by Nehemiah Luckett.

Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Lisa McNulty, Tamillla Woodard, and Stephanie Ybarra_HR.jpg
Lisa McNulty, Tamillla Woodard, and Stephanie Ybarra Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_David Ryan Smith_HR.jpg
David Ryan Smith Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Claire DeLiso and Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene_HR.jpg
Claire DeLiso and Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Beatrice Copeland and Sam Rubin_HR.jpg
Beatrice Copeland and Sam Rubin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Nehemiah Luckett and Graham Garlington_HR.jpg
Nehemiah Luckett and Graham Garlington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Tamilla Woodard and Donnetta Lavinia Grays_HR.jpg
Tamilla Woodard and Donnetta Lavinia Grays Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Shalema Spooner and Donnetta Lavinia Grays_HR.jpg
Shalema Spooner and Donnetta Lavinia Grays Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Tamilla Woodard, Rachel Karpf, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Lisa McNulty_HR.jpg
Tamilla Woodard, Rachel Karpf, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Lisa McNulty Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Graham Garlington, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Claire DeLiso Tamilla Woodard, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Normal Anthony Smalls, and Nehemiah Luckett_HR.jpg
Graham Garlington, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Claire DeLiso Tamilla Woodard, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Normal Anthony Smalls, and Nehemiah Luckett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Where We Stand_WP Theater_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Michael Ross, Terry Morgenthaler, and Stephanie Ybarra_HR.jpg
Michael Ross, Terry Morgenthaler, and Stephanie Ybarra Joseph Marzullo/WENN
