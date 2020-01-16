Go Inside the Unveiling of Damon Daunno’s Portrait at Sardi’s

The Tony-nominated star of Oklahoma! joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures January 15.

Oklahoma! star Damon Daunno earned his spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s January 15. To commemorate the event, cast members from Oklahoma! and more joined the actor for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

Daunno portrays Curly in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, which will conclude its run at Circle in the Square Theatre January 19.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish’s production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

