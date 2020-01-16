Go Inside the Unveiling of Damon Daunno’s Portrait at Sardi’s

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 16, 2020
 
The Tony-nominated star of Oklahoma! joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures January 15.
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno_HR-2.jpg
Damon Daunno Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Oklahoma! star Damon Daunno earned his spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s January 15. To commemorate the event, cast members from Oklahoma! and more joined the actor for a celebratory unveiling at the midtown restaurant.

Daunno portrays Curly in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, which will conclude its run at Circle in the Square Theatre January 19.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish’s production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

11 PHOTOS
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Hilary Hawke_HR.jpg
Hilary Hawke Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius_HR.jpg
Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius_HR-2.jpg
Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius_HR-3.jpg
Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno_HR.jpg
Damon Daunno Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno_HR-2.jpg
Damon Daunno Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius_HR-4.jpg
Damon Daunno and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nick Blaemire, Jo Lampert, Gabriel Ebert, Damon Daunno, and Jason Daunno
Nick Blaemire, Jo Lampert, Gabriel Ebert, Damon Daunno, and Jason Daunno Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno and the cast of Oklahoma_HR.jpg
Damon Daunno and the Cast of Oklahoma! Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Damon Daunno Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_Damon Daunno and Amber Gray_HR.jpg
Damon Daunno and Amber Gray Joseph Marzullo/WENN
