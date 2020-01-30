Go Inside the Unveiling of David Byrne's Portrait at Sardi's

Go Inside the Unveiling of David Byrne's Portrait at Sardi's
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 30, 2020
 
The American Utopia rocker joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures January 29.
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne_HR-4.jpg
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rocker David Byrne earned his spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s January 29. In American Utopia (currently playing a Broadway engagement at the Hudson Theatre as part of its international tour), Talking Heads frontman Byrne sings through his diverse music catalog, joined by back-up vocalists and a nine-piece band playing everything from electric guitar to bongos.

8 PHOTOS
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne and Max Klimavicius_HR-2.jpg
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne and Max Klimavicius_HR.jpg
David Byrne and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne and Max Klimavicius_HR-3.jpg
David Byrne and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne_HR-2.jpg
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne_HR-3.jpg
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne_HR-4.jpg
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne_HR.jpg
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Byrne Sardi's Portrait Unveiling_2020_David Byrne_HR-5.jpg
Byrne's Portrait Joseph Marzullo/WENN
