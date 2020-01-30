Go Inside the Unveiling of David Byrne's Portrait at Sardi's

The American Utopia rocker joined the New York restaurant’s famed wall of caricatures January 29.

Rocker David Byrne earned his spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s January 29. In American Utopia (currently playing a Broadway engagement at the Hudson Theatre as part of its international tour), Talking Heads frontman Byrne sings through his diverse music catalog, joined by back-up vocalists and a nine-piece band playing everything from electric guitar to bongos.

