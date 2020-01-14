Go 'River Deep, Mountain High' With a Live Performance From Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

By Dan Meyer
Jan 14, 2020
Headline Adrienne Warren and her co-stars performed the hit track from the Broadway musical on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren and her fellow company members sang "River Deep, Mountain High" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert January 13. Check out the electrifying performance above.

The Broadway musical opened in the fall last year following a London bow, breaking box office records at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Joining Warren as the famed singer on stage in the production are Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Tina's mom Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Tina's grandma Gran Georgeanna, in addition to a company of more than 20 performers.

READ: What Song Is Adrienne Warren’s Favorite to Perform During Tina?

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock-and-Roll, with myriad trials and tribulations along the way. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Steven Booth in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
