What Song Is Adrienne Warren's Favorite to Perform During Tina: The Tina Turner Musical?

Video   What Song Is Adrienne Warren’s Favorite to Perform During Tina: The Tina Turner Musical?
By Dan Meyer
Nov 27, 2019
The Broadway star also shared what questions she asked Turner during a one-on-one meeting.

In the Late Show With Stephen Colbert interview above, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren shared her favorite song to perform on stage and the questions she asked the “Proud Mary” singer during a one-on-one session.

The Broadway star said “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” is her top pick, thanks to its emotionally resonant use in the musical during a time of grief. “It’s a Thunderdome of your mind. It’s a very special moment in our show, and I think we do a good job at making it make more sense [outside of the fim].” The Golden Globe-nominated song comes from the Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome soundtrack.

In addition, the Shuffle Along Tony nominee told Cobert that she got a chance to sit down with Turner and ask anything. Instead of throwing curveballs, Warren decided to get to know the real Anna Mae Bullock, asking things like, "What do you eat?" and "How do you feel doing everyday tasks?"

It wasn’t the first time the two had met—earlier at a workshop, Warren performed for her and called the experience terrifying. “I didn’t look at her for a very long time... until I sang ‘Proud Mary.’ That way if I didn’t go further with the project, I at least want to be able to tell my grandkids one day that this happened.” It was fine though—when the performer finally made eye contact, the singer was dancing and lip syncing along.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical continues at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it officially opened November 7.

