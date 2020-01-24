Goodspeed Musicals to Develop and Present Stephen King Musical Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

The King-John Mellencamp musical is part of a lineup that also includes Douglas Waterbury-Tieman's Johnny & The Devil's Box.

Goodspeed Musicals has revamped its musical development programming, relaunching as The Worklight Series this spring. In the first season, Goodspeed will develop three musicals and present them to audiences as staged readings.

The 2020 Worklight Series will kick off with Johnny & the Devil’s Box, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (May 27–June 7), and will conclude with Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, which features a book by Carrie and The Shining novelist Stephen King and music and lyrics by Grammy winner John Mellencamp (October 21–November 8). A third, yet-to-be-announced title will round out the Worklight Series.

Though currently being reworked, Ghost Brothers received a world premiere in 2012 at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, followed by a limited concert tour. The Gothic southern musical explores a decades-old tragedy that haunts the population of a small town.

“Audiences will still experience great stories and music, but since the shows will be more actively in progress, the performances will look different—focusing not on costumes, scenery, or props—but the musical on the page, often times with book-in-hand,” said Goodspeed Executive Director Michael Gennaro.