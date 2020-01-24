Goodspeed Musicals to Develop and Present Stephen King Musical Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Goodspeed Musicals to Develop and Present Stephen King Musical Ghost Brothers of Darkland County
By Olivia Clement
Jan 24, 2020
 
The King-John Mellencamp musical is part of a lineup that also includes Douglas Waterbury-Tieman's Johnny & The Devil's Box.
Stephen King
Stephen King

Goodspeed Musicals has revamped its musical development programming, relaunching as The Worklight Series this spring. In the first season, Goodspeed will develop three musicals and present them to audiences as staged readings.

The 2020 Worklight Series will kick off with Johnny & the Devil’s Box, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (May 27–June 7), and will conclude with Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, which features a book by Carrie and The Shining novelist Stephen King and music and lyrics by Grammy winner John Mellencamp (October 21–November 8). A third, yet-to-be-announced title will round out the Worklight Series.

READ: Broadway Licensing Developing New Version of Stephen King and John Mellencamp’s Ghost Brothers of Darkland County

Though currently being reworked, Ghost Brothers received a world premiere in 2012 at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, followed by a limited concert tour. The Gothic southern musical explores a decades-old tragedy that haunts the population of a small town.

“Audiences will still experience great stories and music, but since the shows will be more actively in progress, the performances will look different—focusing not on costumes, scenery, or props—but the musical on the page, often times with book-in-hand,” said Goodspeed Executive Director Michael Gennaro.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!