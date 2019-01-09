Greater Miami and the Beaches Performance Highlights: January 2016

12/29 –1/3 THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/2 ON THE RADIO – SOUNDS OF THE 70’S

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/7 I’VE GOT A LITTLE TWIST: GILBERT AND SULLIVAN WITH A TWIST OF BROADWAY

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/7 TORONTO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/8 THE PASTORAL SYMPHONY

New World Center

NWS.edu

1/8 – 1/9 BURLESQUE MAGNIFIQUE: BURLESQUE REVUE, CABARET & VARIETY SHOW

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

SMDCAC.org

1/8 – 1/10 MIAMI CITY BALLET: PROGRAM 2 – IN THE UPPER ROOM

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/9 NEW WORLD SYMPHONY:

GIL SHAHAM PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/10 MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: OCEAN DRIVE IN VIENNA

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/10 NORM LEWIS

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/12 INSIDE THE MUSIC: MAY I HAVE THE BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE, PLEASE?

New World Center

NWS.edu

1/14 – 1/31 ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER AND ZOETIC STAGE PRESENT: RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/15 JAZZ ROOTS: SALSA SUMMIT

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/15 MIXTAPE

New World Center

NWS.edu

1/16 ELIADES OCHOA AND BABARITO TORRES EN CONCIERTO

The Fillmore Miami Beach

at The Jackie Gleason Theater

FillmoreMB.com

1/16 JOHN PIZZARELLI QUARTET

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

SMDCAC.org

1/17 ARLO GUTHRIE – ALICE’S RESTAURANT 50TH ANNIVERSARY

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

SMDCAC.org

1/17 MIAMI INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL: AMIR KATZ

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/19 AN EVENING WITH MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS

The Fillmore Miami Beach

at The Jackie Gleason Theater

FillmoreMB.com

1/20 JARROD SPECTOR: 2016 BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/22 FOREVER TANGO IN CONCERT

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/22 THE COMEDY ZONE FEATURING JOHN CARFI

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

SMDCAC.org

1/23 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA MIAMI 10TH ANNIVERSARY GALA EVENING WITH RENÉE FLEMING

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/23 – 24 MADONNA

American Airlines Arena

AAArena.com

1/23 – 24, 1/26, 1/29 – 30

FLORIDA GRAND OPERA PRESENTS

NORMA

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/24 BILL MAHER

The Fillmore Miami Beach

at The Jackie Gleason Theater

FillmoreMB.com

1/24 – 26 JAKE EHRENREICH’S

A JEW GROWS IN BROOKLYN

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/25 SOLO SPOTLIGHT: AMERICAN COMPOSERS AND THE FLUTE

New World Center

NWS.edu

1/25 SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

ArshtCenter.org

1/25 – 30 3RD ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL

MiamiBeachJazz.com

1/27 –28 HOOKING UP WITH THE SECOND CITY

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/28 PLACIDO DOMINGO

American Airlines Arena

AAArena.com

1/30 BRAZILIAN VOICES CONCERT: BOSSA NOVA

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

1/30 – 31 ZARATHUSTRA

New World Center

NWS.edu

1/31 CABARET FOLLIES

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

AventuraCenter.org

For more events and information about Greater Miami and the Beaches, please visit MiamiandBeaches.com

Sponsored content from VisitFlorida.com.

