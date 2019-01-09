Greater Miami and the Beaches Performance Highlights: January 2016

12/29 –1/3 THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/2 ON THE RADIO – SOUNDS OF THE 70’S
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/7 I’VE GOT A LITTLE TWIST: GILBERT AND SULLIVAN WITH A TWIST OF BROADWAY
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/7 TORONTO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/8 THE PASTORAL SYMPHONY
New World Center
NWS.edu
1/8 – 1/9 BURLESQUE MAGNIFIQUE: BURLESQUE REVUE, CABARET & VARIETY SHOW
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
SMDCAC.org
1/8 – 1/10 MIAMI CITY BALLET: PROGRAM 2 – IN THE UPPER ROOM
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/9 NEW WORLD SYMPHONY:
GIL SHAHAM PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/10 MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: OCEAN DRIVE IN VIENNA
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/10 NORM LEWIS
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/12 INSIDE THE MUSIC: MAY I HAVE THE BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE, PLEASE?
New World Center
NWS.edu
1/14 – 1/31 ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER AND ZOETIC STAGE PRESENT: RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/15 JAZZ ROOTS: SALSA SUMMIT
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/15 MIXTAPE
New World Center
NWS.edu
1/16 ELIADES OCHOA AND BABARITO TORRES EN CONCIERTO
The Fillmore Miami Beach
at The Jackie Gleason Theater
FillmoreMB.com
1/16 JOHN PIZZARELLI QUARTET
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
SMDCAC.org
1/17 ARLO GUTHRIE – ALICE’S RESTAURANT 50TH ANNIVERSARY
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
SMDCAC.org
1/17 MIAMI INTERNATIONAL PIANO FESTIVAL: AMIR KATZ
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/19 AN EVENING WITH MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS
The Fillmore Miami Beach
at The Jackie Gleason Theater
FillmoreMB.com
1/20 JARROD SPECTOR: 2016 BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/22 FOREVER TANGO IN CONCERT
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/22 THE COMEDY ZONE FEATURING JOHN CARFI
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
SMDCAC.org
1/23 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA MIAMI 10TH ANNIVERSARY GALA EVENING WITH RENÉE FLEMING
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/23 – 24 MADONNA
American Airlines Arena
AAArena.com
1/23 – 24, 1/26, 1/29 – 30
FLORIDA GRAND OPERA PRESENTS
NORMA
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/24 BILL MAHER
The Fillmore Miami Beach
at The Jackie Gleason Theater
FillmoreMB.com
1/24 – 26 JAKE EHRENREICH’S
A JEW GROWS IN BROOKLYN
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/25 SOLO SPOTLIGHT: AMERICAN COMPOSERS AND THE FLUTE
New World Center
NWS.edu
1/25 SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
ArshtCenter.org
1/25 – 30 3RD ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL
MiamiBeachJazz.com
1/27 –28 HOOKING UP WITH THE SECOND CITY
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/28 PLACIDO DOMINGO
American Airlines Arena
AAArena.com
1/30 BRAZILIAN VOICES CONCERT: BOSSA NOVA
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
1/30 – 31 ZARATHUSTRA
New World Center
NWS.edu
1/31 CABARET FOLLIES
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
AventuraCenter.org
For more events and information about Greater Miami and the Beaches, please visit MiamiandBeaches.com
Sponsored content from VisitFlorida.com.