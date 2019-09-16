Grosses Analysis: Ain’t Too Proud Is Doing Fine on Cloud 9

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Ain’t Too Proud Is Doing Fine on Cloud 9
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 16, 2019
 
The Broadway musical about The Temptations continues to draw full crowds at the Imperial Theatre.
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations maintains a healthy gross as performances continue at the Imperial Theatre. The musical took in $1,512,149 in the week ending September 15, up nearly $100,000 from the week before.

The jukebox musical continued its streak of staying above 90 percent capacity and in its gross potential, joining a pack of frontrunners that also includes The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird, Moulin Rouge!, and, at the top, Hamilton.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Meanwhile, a handful of new arrivals managed to attract a crowd of curious early birds, with The Sound Inside and Slave Play both playing to over 90 percent capacity. With its first four performances, Freestyle Love Supreme was not too far behind with an 89 percent full house.

Check Out the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019/2020 Season

Check Out the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019/2020 Season

28 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Betrayal</i> at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!