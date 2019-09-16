Grosses Analysis: Ain’t Too Proud Is Doing Fine on Cloud 9

The Broadway musical about The Temptations continues to draw full crowds at the Imperial Theatre.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations maintains a healthy gross as performances continue at the Imperial Theatre. The musical took in $1,512,149 in the week ending September 15, up nearly $100,000 from the week before.

The jukebox musical continued its streak of staying above 90 percent capacity and in its gross potential, joining a pack of frontrunners that also includes The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird, Moulin Rouge!, and, at the top, Hamilton.

Meanwhile, a handful of new arrivals managed to attract a crowd of curious early birds, with The Sound Inside and Slave Play both playing to over 90 percent capacity. With its first four performances, Freestyle Love Supreme was not too far behind with an 89 percent full house.

