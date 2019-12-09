Grosses Analysis: Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Breaks Imperial Theatre Record

Broadway bid farewell to two revivals during the week ending December 8.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, which opened on Broadway in March, set a new box office record at the Imperial Theatre: For the week ending December 8, the jukebox musical brought in $1,710,068, the highest for any week in the history at the venue.

The previous Imperial record was set by the Tony-winning Billy Elliot, which earned $1,663,895 during a week in January 2010.

Ain’t Too Proud, recently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical features a book by three-time Obie winner Dominique Morisseau, direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Fourteen other productions surpassed the million-dollar mark—Aladdin, American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tootsie, and Wicked—while two musicals took in over $2 million apiece: Moulin Rouge! and The Lion King. And, one Pulitzer Prize-winning production, the Tony-winning Hamilton, was again the highest earner with $3,060,685.

Broadway said goodbye to the revivals of Betrayal (starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox) and The Rose Tattoo (starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei), which both closed December 8. Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter is currently in previews and will officially open at the Nederlander December 12.

