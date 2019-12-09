Grosses Analysis: Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Breaks Imperial Theatre Record

By Andrew Gans
Dec 09, 2019
Broadway bid farewell to two revivals during the week ending December 8.
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes and Cast Matthew Murphy

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, which opened on Broadway in March, set a new box office record at the Imperial Theatre: For the week ending December 8, the jukebox musical brought in $1,710,068, the highest for any week in the history at the venue.

The previous Imperial record was set by the Tony-winning Billy Elliot, which earned $1,663,895 during a week in January 2010.

Ain’t Too Proud, recently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical features a book by three-time Obie winner Dominique Morisseau, direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Fourteen other productions surpassed the million-dollar mark—Aladdin, American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tootsie, and Wicked—while two musicals took in over $2 million apiece: Moulin Rouge! and The Lion King. And, one Pulitzer Prize-winning production, the Tony-winning Hamilton, was again the highest earner with $3,060,685.

Broadway said goodbye to the revivals of Betrayal (starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox) and The Rose Tattoo (starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei), which both closed December 8. Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter is currently in previews and will officially open at the Nederlander December 12.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
