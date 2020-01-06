Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues to Revive Box Office Figures With Another House Record

The musical is slated to end its run at the Winter Garden Theatre in June, making way for the upcoming revival of The Music Man.

Beetlejuice rang in 2020 on a solid week-o.

In its first string of performances in the new decade, the musical adaptation of the Tim Burton classic grossed $1,435,799—the highest for a seven-performance week at the Winter Garden Theatre. This marks the third house record the musical shattered in the past month, breaking the eight-performance and nine-performance records in the weeks ending December 1 and December 29.

Despite the jolt back to life Beetlejuice received since its modest fall debut, the musical recently announced it will play its final performance June 6. The upcoming Scott Rudin revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, will take up the space this fall.

Meanwhile, another musical revival produced by Rudin continued to climb the boards in the week ending January 5, with West Side Story grossing $1,730,917 (100.49 percent of its potential). It trailed behind five usual suspects: Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! Wicked, The Lion King, and, with $3,194,411, Hamilton.

The first week of January is often a precursor to spring cleaning, with a handful of shows packing up shop before spring ushers in new titles. This year was no different, with Waitress, Tootsie, The Lightning Thief, A Christmas Carol, The Illusionists, and Derren Brown: Secret all ending their runs. The longest-running of the titles, Waitress, grossed $1,316,747—its highest total since February 2018 and its 10th highest in the four-year run—during its swansong week.

