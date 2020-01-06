Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues to Revive Box Office Figures With Another House Record

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Beetlejuice Continues to Revive Box Office Figures With Another House Record
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 06, 2020
Buy Tickets to Beetlejuice
 
The musical is slated to end its run at the Winter Garden Theatre in June, making way for the upcoming revival of The Music Man.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Matthew Murphy

Beetlejuice rang in 2020 on a solid week-o.

In its first string of performances in the new decade, the musical adaptation of the Tim Burton classic grossed $1,435,799—the highest for a seven-performance week at the Winter Garden Theatre. This marks the third house record the musical shattered in the past month, breaking the eight-performance and nine-performance records in the weeks ending December 1 and December 29.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Despite the jolt back to life Beetlejuice received since its modest fall debut, the musical recently announced it will play its final performance June 6. The upcoming Scott Rudin revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, will take up the space this fall.

Meanwhile, another musical revival produced by Rudin continued to climb the boards in the week ending January 5, with West Side Story grossing $1,730,917 (100.49 percent of its potential). It trailed behind five usual suspects: Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! Wicked, The Lion King, and, with $3,194,411, Hamilton.

The first week of January is often a precursor to spring cleaning, with a handful of shows packing up shop before spring ushers in new titles. This year was no different, with Waitress, Tootsie, The Lightning Thief, A Christmas Carol, The Illusionists, and Derren Brown: Secret all ending their runs. The longest-running of the titles, Waitress, grossed $1,316,747—its highest total since February 2018 and its 10th highest in the four-year run—during its swansong week.

Go Inside the Final Performance of Waitress on Broadway

Go Inside the Final Performance of Waitress on Broadway

20 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Stephanie Torns and Katharine McPhee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Cast of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Diane Paulus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Creative team of Waitress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Stephanie Torns and Diane Paulus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Diane Paulus and Drew Gehling Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Final Performance_2020_HR
Diane Paulus and Molly Hager Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!