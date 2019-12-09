Beetlejuice to Close at Broadway’s Winter Garden as The Music Man Revival, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Secures Theatre

The Tim Burton-inspired musical opened at the Shubert house in April.

The upcoming revival of The Music Man has found its Broadway home—but it will first require an exorcism. The Scott Rudin production will take up the Winter Garden Theatre, where the stage adaptation of Beetlejuice has played since opening in April, according to The New York Times.

The Tim Burton-inspired musical will play its final performance June 6, 2020. A national tour is expected to launch in 2021. A move to another Broadway theatre is not off the table, but the show's scale and intricate set limit its options.

Though the musical has frequently grossed over $1 million in recent weeks (including breaking a house record over Thanksgiving week), the Shubert Organization, which owns the Broadway theatre and 17 others, has enforced the eviction as the production did not hit its contractual "stop clause" figure for two consecutive weeks in the spring. Its grosses hovered around $820,000 in May.

The show has since garnered a substantial online following and was recently named among the top 10 musical fandoms of the year on Tumblr.

As previously announced, The Music Man will begin September 9, 2020, with opening night set for October 15. The production announced these dates in March, putting tickets on sale for an unspecified theatre in September. Representatives for Rudin's production declined to confirm the venue, noting that an announcement is expected to be made in January.

In addition to Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the cast will include Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo. Jerry Zaks will direct the revival, featuring choreography by Warren Carlyle.

