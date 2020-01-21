Grosses Analysis: Oklahoma! and Slave Play End Broadway Runs With a Bang

The two buzzy productions earned their highest grosses in their final weeks.

Two Broadway productions that sparked excitement on stage and on the web ended their runs on a high note. Both the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! and Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play earned their highest grosses in the week ending January 19, which marked their final performances.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical grossed $672,071 (90.1 percent of its potential) at the Circle in the Square Theatre, while Slave Play took in $775,716 (93.2 percent of its potential) at the Golden. Next up for the venues are David Mamet's American Buffalo and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, respectively.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Hamilton came out on top again with $2,724,599, with Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and To Kill a Mockingbird just behind, each upwards of $1.5 million.

Overall, the boards totaled $30,442,388 over the week, down less than $1 million from the week before.

