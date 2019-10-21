Grosses Analysis: Tina and Other Jukebox Bio-Musicals Rock Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Grosses   Grosses Analysis: Tina and Other Jukebox Bio-Musicals Rock Broadway
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 21, 2019
Buy Tickets to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
 
The new show about Tina Turner began previews October 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Tina_London_Production_Photo_2018_14. Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner. Photo by Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren Manuel Harlan

The big wheel keeps on turning as crowds keep on roaring at the Lunt-Fontanne. The theatre is now home to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which kicked off preview performances October 12. In its first full week of performances (ending October 20), the new show played to full capacity.

With seven performances, Tina joined the Millionaires’ Club with $1,386,360—96 percent of its potential. The show, starring Adrienne Warren (following her Olivier-nominated stint in the role in the West End), will officially open November 7.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

Meanwhile, a few other shows celebrating music stalwarts were among the frontrunners at the box office. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations continued its gangbusters status with $1,547,413 (101.75 percent of its potential), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical reached seven figures with 105.58 percent of its potential as it approaches its final bow October 27.

Another musical with familiar tunes, Moulin Rouge!, was this week’s runner up with $2,238,888, with Hamilton topping the boards once again with $2,788,638.

Check Out the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019/2020 Season

Check Out the Latest Crop of Marquees for the 2019/2020 Season

28 PHOTOS
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Betrayal</i> at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!