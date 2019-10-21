Grosses Analysis: Tina and Other Jukebox Bio-Musicals Rock Broadway

The new show about Tina Turner began previews October 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The big wheel keeps on turning as crowds keep on roaring at the Lunt-Fontanne. The theatre is now home to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which kicked off preview performances October 12. In its first full week of performances (ending October 20), the new show played to full capacity.

With seven performances, Tina joined the Millionaires’ Club with $1,386,360—96 percent of its potential. The show, starring Adrienne Warren (following her Olivier-nominated stint in the role in the West End), will officially open November 7.

Meanwhile, a few other shows celebrating music stalwarts were among the frontrunners at the box office. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations continued its gangbusters status with $1,547,413 (101.75 percent of its potential), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical reached seven figures with 105.58 percent of its potential as it approaches its final bow October 27.

Another musical with familiar tunes, Moulin Rouge!, was this week’s runner up with $2,238,888, with Hamilton topping the boards once again with $2,788,638.

