Gustavo Dudamel’s Extends Contract as Los Angeles Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director

The conductor has worked with the L.A. Phil since 2009.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will continue in his role through the orchestra’s 2025–2026 season.

The conductor began his time with the company as music director in the 2009–2010 season, with his original five-year contract initially extended in 2011 to run through the 2018–2019 season. He was named artistic director in 2015, signing on with the orchestra through the 2021–2022 season.

Among his many projects this year, Dudamel will conduct a fully staged presentation of Sunday in the Park with George in honor of Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday. Casting will be announced later.

“Looking back at the first decade in Los Angeles with my orchestra makes me indescribably happy,” said Dudamel of his contract extension. “I’m so proud of our legacy in education, especially the establishment and continued growth of [Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles]. The shared passion of the entire community to nurture the next generation of music makers is both deeply moving and profoundly important.”

It’s not just Los Angeles that the artist has focused on: this month, Dudamel returns to the New York Philharmonic to conduct the NYC premiere of Universos infinitos.

