Hadestown, The Prom, The Lehman Trilogy, More Will Be Part of Center Theatre Group’s 2020–2021 Season at the Ahmanson

Nine productions will be part of the upcoming season at the Los Angeles venue.

Center Theatre Group’s 54th season at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre will feature nine productions, including the 2019 Tony winner for Best Musical, Hadestown.

Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes, will arrive at the Ahmanson following its limited Broadway engagement this spring. The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening, will be presented October 20–November 28.

After a six-week engagement in the 2018–2019 season, the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, featuring a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif, will return to the Ahmanson December 1–January 23, 2021. Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s international hit Les Misérables will follow, running January 26–February 28.

Hadestown, which won eight 2019 Tony Awards, will begin performances March 2. Featuring a book and score by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, the musical that follows two intertwining love stories will continue through April 4.

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, will begin performances April 29. Emmy winner Richard Thomas will star as Atticus Finch in the stage adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel. Performances will continue through June 6.

The international hit Come From Away, which recounts the story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in September 2001, will return to the Ahmanson after a successful engagement during the 2018–2019 season. With a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, performances are scheduled for June 9–July 4.

The Prom, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, will begin performances in Los Angeles July 6. The musical, about an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom, and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town to fight the injustice, features a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The limited engagement will continue through August 8.

The season will conclude August 11–September 5 with the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations. Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score drawn from the legendary Motown catalog, the musical is directed by Des McAnuff with choreography Sergio Trujillo and follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The first production of the season will be announced at a later date.

In a statement Artistic Director Michael Ritchie said, “The 2020–2021 season at the Ahmanson is packed with nine shows, bringing back a sampling of our favorite productions and artists while also introducing our audiences to some exciting new work.”

