Hadestown Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada Announces Fall Residency at The Green Room 42

By Adam Hetrick
Aug 23, 2019
The two-time Tony nominee returns in September for her third engagement of Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something.
Eva Noblezada Marc J. Franklin

Tony-nominated Hadestown star Eva Noblezada will return to The Green Room 42 this fall for a three-concert engagement of her acclaimed solo show, Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something, which kicks off a Sunday night residency September 15 at 9:30 PM.

A two-time Tony nominee for Hadestown and Miss Saigon, Noblezada debuted Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something at The Green Room 42 earlier this year. She will perform an updated set list of pop ballads, jazz standards, and musical theatre favorites for the fall shows that continue October 13 at 7 PM and October 27 at 9:30 PM. Rodney Bush serves as music director.

Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film Yellow Rose, about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE. A release date has not been set.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

Take a Look at Miss Saigon Star Eva Noblezada's Show Girl No More in NYC

Take a Look at Miss Saigon Star Eva Noblezada's Show Girl No More in NYC

She continues her nightclub debut at The Green Room 42.

