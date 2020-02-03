Hadestown's Tim Hughes, Emojiland's Lesli Margherita, More Set for A Very Skivvies President's Day

A host of Broadway stars will join Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley at The Green Room 42.

A star-studded line-up of scantily clad Broadway and cabaret favorites will take the stage in A Very Skivvies President's Day February 17 at The Green Room 42. The show will feature a handful of politics-themed mash-ups.

Joining Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley will be Hadestown fan favorite Tim Hughes, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (currently in Emojiland), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill), Kevin Zak (Waitress), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!), Gina Milo (Les Misérables), Ben Bogen (Frozen), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Florrie Bagel (The Rose Tattoo), and Travis Kent (Disaster!).

The stars will be joined on stage by band members Josh Roberts, Debbie Tjong, and Eli Katz Zoller.

Margherita can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Emojiland, currently running at The Duke on 42nd Street through March 19.

