Hairspray Live! Star Maddie Baillio Joins Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, More in New Cinderella Movie

The new take on the fairytale will arrive in theatres in February 2021.

Maddie Baillio, who starred as Tracy Turnblad in NBC's 2016 presentation of Hairspray Live!, has joined the cast of the upcoming Cinderella movie. She and Charlotte Spencer (The Living and The Dead, Glue) will play the stepsisters in Sony's musical re-imagining of the fairytale, according to Deadline.

A host of additional musical veterans are already on board, including Tony winners Idina Menzel (currently seen in Uncut Gems) and Billy Porter (whose latest film Like a Boss premieres January 10) as the stepmother and the Fairy Godmother, respectively. Grammy nominee Camila Cabello will star in the title role; the cast will also include Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine.

The movie, written and directed by Kay Cannon, will be released in theatres February 5, 2021. Tony winner James Corden produces with Fulwell73 partner Leo Pearlman and Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, and executive producer Louise Rosner.

Meanwhile, another musical adaptation of Cinderella is heading to the stage. Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest project will begin in the West End in September.

