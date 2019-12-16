Hamilton Alum Shoba Narayan Joins Broadway Cast of Wicked December 16

Narayan takes on the role of Nessarose at the Gershwin Theatre.

Shoba Narayan, seen on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and as Eliza in the national tour of Hamilton, joins the Broadway company of Wicked December 16 at the Gershwin Theatre. She steps into the role of Nessarose, succeeding Gizel Jiménez.

The Broadway cast is currently headed by Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, and Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond. Billings will succeed Opel beginning January 20, 2020.





Wicked, directed by Joe Mantello, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman.

The musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

