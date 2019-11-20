Hamilton and The Great Comet’s Denée Benton Will Join Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon in HBO’s The Gilded Age

The drama hails from Tony nominee and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Denée Benton, who can currently be seen on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize–winning Hamilton, has joined the principal cast of The Gilded Age, the upcoming HBO series created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey, Broadway's School of Rock), according to Deadline. The Tony-nominated star of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 joins the previously announced Emmy and two-time Tony winners Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, who play aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn and her decidedly less affluent sister Ava Brook in the drama, set in 1880s America. The cast also includes Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Amanda Peet, and Morgan Spector. The series will focus on Marian (Jacobson), the daughter of a Southern general who, upon being orphaned, moves to New York City to live with her aunts. Benton has been cast as Peggy, who meets Marian in Charleston before traveling together to New York, where Peggy poses as Marian's maid while dreaming of becoming a writer. Benton played Ruby in the second season of Lifetime's UnReal and will be seen alongside Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, and Jason Segel in the upcoming feature The Friend.