Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera Will Star as Sammy Davis Jr. in Workshop of Sammy Musical

The musical about the late entertainer features a book and score by Leslie Bricusse.

Giles Terera, who won an Olivier Award for his performance as Aaron Burr in London's Hamilton, will star as the late, legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in an October 31 workshop of the new musical Sammy.

Featuring a book and score by Leslie Bricusse (Stop the World—I Want to Get Off; The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd), the London reading will be directed by Clarke Peters (Five Guys Named Moe).

Sammy Davis Jr. recorded more than 60 songs written by Bricusse, including his No.1 hit "The Candy Man." The musical will feature new work by Bricusse and stand-out numbers from the Bricusse and Anthony Newley songbook, including “What Kind of Fool Am I?,” “Feeling Good,” “Who Can I Turn To?,” and “The Candy Man." Mike Dixon is the musical supervisor.

Producers are Anthology Theatre Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment. They hope to mount a full production of the show in 2020, which will mark what would have been Sammy Davis Jr.’s 95th birthday.

The musical previously played a limited engagement in San Diego starring Obba Babatundé.

