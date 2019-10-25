Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera Will Star as Sammy Davis Jr. in Workshop of Sammy Musical

Readings and Workshops   Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera Will Star as Sammy Davis Jr. in Workshop of Sammy Musical
By Andrew Gans
Oct 25, 2019
 
The musical about the late entertainer features a book and score by Leslie Bricusse.
Giles Terera
Giles Terera

Giles Terera, who won an Olivier Award for his performance as Aaron Burr in London's Hamilton, will star as the late, legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in an October 31 workshop of the new musical Sammy.

Featuring a book and score by Leslie Bricusse (Stop the World—I Want to Get Off; The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd), the London reading will be directed by Clarke Peters (Five Guys Named Moe).

Sammy Davis Jr. recorded more than 60 songs written by Bricusse, including his No.1 hit "The Candy Man." The musical will feature new work by Bricusse and stand-out numbers from the Bricusse and Anthony Newley songbook, including “What Kind of Fool Am I?,” “Feeling Good,” “Who Can I Turn To?,” and “The Candy Man." Mike Dixon is the musical supervisor.

Producers are Anthology Theatre Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment. They hope to mount a full production of the show in 2020, which will mark what would have been Sammy Davis Jr.’s 95th birthday.

The musical previously played a limited engagement in San Diego starring Obba Babatundé.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Sammy, with Obba Babatundé, in San Diego

Sammy, with Obba Babatundé, in San Diego

The biographical musical Sammy, about late showman Sammy Davis Jr., is enjoying its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre.

16 PHOTOS
Obba Babatundé and Heather Ayers
Obba Babatundé and Heather Ayers Craig Schwartz
Obba Babatundé
Obba Babatundé Craig Schwartz
Obba Babatundé
Obba Babatundé Craig Schwartz
Ted Louis Levy, Obba Babatundé and Lance Roberts
Ted Louis Levy, Obba Babatundé and Lance Roberts Craig Schwartz
Troy Britton Johnson, Obba Babatundé and Adam James
Troy Britton Johnson, Obba Babatundé and Adam James Craig Schwartz
The cast of <I>Sammy</i>
The cast of Sammy Craig Schwartz
Lance Roberts, Ann Duquesnay and Ted Louis Levy
Lance Roberts, Ann Duquesnay and Ted Louis Levy Craig Schwartz
Obba Babatundé with Jenelle Engleson and Sarah Strimel
Obba Babatundé with Jenelle Engleson and Sarah Strimel Craig Schwartz
Obba Babatundé and Heather Ayers
Obba Babatundé and Heather Ayers Craig Schwartz
Obba Babatundé
Obba Babatundé Craig Schwartz
