Hamilton’s Austin Scott Joins Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Nov 06, 2019
 
The Pose actor completes the principal cast of the Conor McPherson-Dylan musical.
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

Austin Scott, the actor currently starring in the title role of Broadway's Hamilton, has joined the cast of Girl From The North Country in the role of Joe Scott. Scott, who has also been seen in Pose, joins a company largely made up of performers who were in the show's 2018 Off-Broadway run.

As previously reported, Girl From the North Country will begin performances February 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre, where opening night is set for March 5.

READ: Austin Scott Is Broadway’s New Hamilton Star

Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music by Bob Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Reprising their performances from The Public Theater production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch, David Pittu, and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast is Jay O. Sanders, who will play Nick Laine (the role assumed Off-Broadway by Stephen Bogardus).

Also announced are new ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

READ: What Did Critics Think of Girl From the North Country at The Public?

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

Take a Look at Girl From the North Country at The Public Theater

Take a Look at Girl From the North Country at The Public Theater

Bob Dylan and Conor McPherson’s new musical began September 11.

7 PHOTOS
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_02_HR.jpg
Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan Joan Marcus
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_04_HR.jpg
Jeannette Bayardelle and company Joan Marcus
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_03_HR.jpg
Mare Winningham and Stephen Bogardus Joan Marcus
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_01_HR.jpg
Mare Winningham Joan Marcus
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_07_HR.jpg
Todd Almond and company Joan Marcus
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_05_HR.jpg
Kimber Sprawl, Sydney James Harcourt, and company Joan Marcus
Girl_From_the_North_Country_Public_Theater_Production_Photo_2018_06_HR.jpg
Company Joan Marcus
