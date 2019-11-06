Hamilton’s Austin Scott Joins Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway

The Pose actor completes the principal cast of the Conor McPherson-Dylan musical.

Austin Scott, the actor currently starring in the title role of Broadway's Hamilton, has joined the cast of Girl From The North Country in the role of Joe Scott. Scott, who has also been seen in Pose, joins a company largely made up of performers who were in the show's 2018 Off-Broadway run.

As previously reported, Girl From the North Country will begin performances February 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre, where opening night is set for March 5.

Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music by Bob Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Reprising their performances from The Public Theater production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch, David Pittu, and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast is Jay O. Sanders, who will play Nick Laine (the role assumed Off-Broadway by Stephen Bogardus).

Also announced are new ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

