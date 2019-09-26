Mare Winningham, Marc Kudisch, Jeannette Bayardelle, More to Reprise Roles in Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway

The musical will begin performances in February 2020 at the Belasco Theatre.

The Broadway engagement of Girl From the North Country will reunite a handful of stage veterans from the musical’s 2018 Off-Broadway bow. As previously reported, performances will begin February 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre, where opening night is set for March 5.

Reprising their performances in the Bob Dylan musical will be Tony nominees Marc Kudisch, David Pittu, and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams.

New to the cast is Jay O. Sanders, who will play Nick Laine (the role assumed Off-Broadway by Stephen Bogardus). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

READ: What Did Critics Think of Girl From the North Country at The Public?

Set in 1934, the show uses the Dylan discography and a book by director Conor McPherson to offer a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse amid the Great Depression.

The musical made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End. It made its U.S. debut at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater last year. The show is also set to play Canada’s Princess of Wales Theatre in September beginning September 28. A West End return engagement will follo at London's Gielgud Theatre.

READ: Girl From the North Country Will Return to West End for Limited Run