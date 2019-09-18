Hand to God Robert Askins Selected for New Playwriting Residency Alley at Ucross

Industry News   Hand to God Robert Askins Selected for New Playwriting Residency Alley at Ucross
By Dan Meyer
Sep 18, 2019
 
The program selected the Tony nominee and four others to participate in a development workshop.
Robert Askins Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Hand to God playwright and Tony nominee Robert Askins is one of five playwrights selected for the new Alley at Ucross residency, a partnership between the Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas, and Ucross. The two-week program at Ucross’ Wyoming campus will offer theatre artists the chance to develop their work in a space free from distractions.

Joining Askins are Vichet Chum (Bald Sisters at Steppenwolf), Arthur Jolly (The Free Republic of Bobistan), Claire Kiechel (Pilgrims), and Molly Beach Murphy (Cowboy Bob). The playwrights will spend October 14–25 developing works in the hopes that they can then be presented at the Houston venue during an upcoming season or at the Alley All New Festival.

“This new partnership will reflect the diversity and energy of contemporary writers that make the American theatre such a vibrant art form,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak.

The artists join a list of Ucross alumni that includes Tony winner Billy Porter, who is currently directing the world premiere of Dean McCabe’s The Purists in Boston. Other notables include book writers Eat Pray Love’s Elizabeth Gilbert, The Underground Railroad’s Colson Whitehead, and Brokeback Mountain’s Annie Proulx.

A First Look at Possessed Puppet Comedy Hand to God, With Steven Boyer, Marc Kudisch and Sarah Stiles

A First Look at Possessed Puppet Comedy Hand to God, With Steven Boyer, Marc Kudisch and Sarah Stiles

Robert Askins' irreverent puppet comedy Hand to God, about a possessed Christian-ministry puppet, returns Off-Broadway beginning Feb. 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

